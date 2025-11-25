PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after several horses were killed in a Plainville fire Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say a barn caught fire shortly before 4 a.m. at 44 Warren Street.

“It’s a loss,” Plainville fire chief Robert Skinner said. “People love animals just as much as they love humans so it kind of hits home to everybody here.”

Skinner said a neighbor spotted the flames from the roof and called 9-1-1. He said the family who owns the barn wasn’t home.

“On our arrival, crews dealt with heavy fire conditions they ended up making an aggressive interior and exterior attack,” Skinner said.

15 horses were saved in the fire and no people were injured.

The fire marshal is now investigating what caused the fire.

