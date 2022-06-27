BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were rushed to the hospital following a multi-car accident on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, according to police.

Police said that there was a total of 5 cars involved and that the area by 1800 Soldiers Field Rd westbound is closed.

No other information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

