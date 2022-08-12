CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after a work truck with five people onboard went over a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Canton, according to officials.

State Police told 7NEWS that troopers were called to the scene around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a crash on I-93, near the junction with Route 24 Friday morning.

On I-93 North, officials found a truck had crashed by a guardrail, injuring several of the five people inside.

Details on the full-extent of the injuries are not yet known, but State Police said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries while a number of the other occupants were hurt.

I-93 North’s right lane has been closed to traffic as police and EMS teams respond.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox