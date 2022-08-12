CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was seriously injured after a work truck with five people onboard went over a guard rail on Interstate 93 in Canton, according to officials.

State Police told 7NEWS that troopers were called to the scene around 5:50 a.m. for reports of a crash on I-93, near the junction with Route 24 Friday morning.

On I-93 North, officials found a truck had crashed by a guardrail, injuring several of the five people inside.

Details on the full-extent of the injuries are not yet known, but State Police said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries while a number of the other occupants were hurt.

I-93 North’s right lane has been closed to traffic as police and EMS teams respond.

This is a developing story, stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

