RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple lanes have been closed on Interstate 495 northbound in Raynham following a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck on Tuesday morning.

Officials initially shut down all lanes on the northbound side of the highway but a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson said that one lane had reopened as of 8:40 a.m.

Ramps to I-495 northbound from Route 24 north and south are closed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Life-threatening injuries have been reported, state police said.

No additional information has been released.

Update #Raynham – I-495 north now has one lane open. Crash still blocking other lanes — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) November 9, 2021

Tprs and other responders continue to work serious crash, Rt 495 north, Raynham, involving multiple vehicles including tractor trailer unit. Life threatening injuries. Traffic on 495 NB being diverted to Rt 24. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2021

Due to #Raynham I-495 north crash, NB lanes closed & ramps from Rt 24 NB & SB to I-495 north closed — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) November 9, 2021

ALERT: Major delays in Raynham on 495 NB. Crash involving tractor trailers and a pick up truck. The highway is closed. Ramps to 495 N from 24 N/S are closed. @7News pic.twitter.com/8kxsBpexJx — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) November 9, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)