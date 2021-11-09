RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple lanes have been closed on Interstate 495 northbound in Raynham following a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck on Tuesday morning.
Officials initially shut down all lanes on the northbound side of the highway but a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson said that one lane had reopened as of 8:40 a.m.
Ramps to I-495 northbound from Route 24 north and south are closed.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
Life-threatening injuries have been reported, state police said.
No additional information has been released.
