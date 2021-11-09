RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple lanes have been closed on Interstate 495 northbound in Raynham following a crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck on Tuesday morning.

Officials initially shut down all lanes on the northbound side of the highway but a Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson said that one lane had reopened as of 8:40 a.m.

Ramps to I-495 northbound from Route 24 north and south are closed.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Life-threatening injuries have been reported, state police said.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox