BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews have been working to make repairs after witnesses say multiple manhole explosions occurred in Boston’s Fenway–Kenmore neighborhood.

Police taped off a section of St. Stephen Street Wednesday morning as Eversource workers surveyed the scene by Opera Place. The Boston Police Department confirmed that officers responded to the intersection for an apparent manhole explosion, and that traffic was being diverted during the late morning hours.

Footage shared with 7NEWS showed the aftermath of at least one of the explosions, which left asphalt and other debris scattered on the road as smoke billowed out from underground.

Another witness described hearing a boom Wednesday morning, then finding dirt flung onto her window before hearing another explosion. She said a friend later informed her that a third explosion had occurred, as well.

By 12:30 p.m., multiple Eversource crews could be seen working in the vicinity, where fire suppressant foam remained on the ground.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)