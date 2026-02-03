BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple manhole fires broke out in Boston’s Back Bay Tuesday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of four nearby buildings, according to Boston police and Boston Fire Deputy Chief James Greene.

Officers responded to a radio call at approximately 5:21 p.m. for a report of a manhole fire at at the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they confirmed there were multiple fires. The Boston Fire Department said a total of six manholes were impacted.

Boston police said they evacuated four buildings in the area and implemented street closures to ensure public safety. Fire officials said the sidewalks from Dartmouth Street to Gloucester Street were also evacuated.

“I felt like I smelled gas and then I felt light-headed for like an hour,” said Charlie Markella, who was evacuated from his apartment. “And then we went upstairs and the firefighter guy came in and said y’all gotta go, and then not even five minutes later we’re all outside, we’re on this block which is now blocked off, and the whole thing went up. It was like a gunshot went off, it was end of the world type stuff.”

Several streets are currently closed, including:

• Newbury Street between Exeter Street and Clarendon Street

• Dartmouth Street between Boylston Street and Commonwealth Avenue

• Exeter Street between Boylston Street and Commonwealth Avenue

• The intersection of Newbury Street and Dartmouth Street

An Eversource spokesperson said, “…a limited number of customers are without power in the area, and we are continuing to investigate.” They expect to have power restored around midnight on Wednesday.

No injures have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

