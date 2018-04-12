Multiple murders rock Mexican tourist hotspot

(WHDH) – There has been a disturbing surge of violence in one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations.

Officials in the resort town of Cancun reportedly responded to 14 murders in a 36-hour span.

The bloodbath was the result of six separate incidents that also left five additional people injured.

Although the violence is reported to be cartel-related, the executions occurred in close proximity to several popular tourist hotspots.

Nine people were killed on Wednesday, April 4 alone.

Nearly four million Americans traveled to Cancun in 2017, according to the United States Department of Commerce.

