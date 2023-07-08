BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Several North Shore beaches are closed this week due to bacteria in the water.

Officials are warning swimmers to stay out of the ocean at Dane Street Beach, Brackenbury Beach, Independence Beach, Mingo Beach, Obear Beach and Rice’s Beach.

The City of Beverly announced the closures Friday, saying the bacteria could cause illness in swimmers.

They will be closed until at least next week when the water can be retested.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)