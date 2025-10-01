BOSTON (WHDH) - Three officers were taken to local hospitals responding to reports of a student assaulting staff at Melvin H. King South End Academy Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police say officers responded around 1:35 p.m. Three officers suffered what are to believed non-life-threatening injuries.

The juvenile suspect was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital for an evaluation.

The status of the staff members involved has not yet been confirmed. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)