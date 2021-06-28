LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were displaced after a fire tore through a home in Lawrence early Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire in the area of Milton and Lowell streets around 5 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the roof.

There were no reported injuries; however, the occupants have been displaced, according to the Lawrence fire chief.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

