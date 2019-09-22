Multiple people hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on McClellan Highway in Eastie

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in East Boston, police say.

Boston police say the crash occurred on McClellan Highway and the car was seriously damaged.

Police and Firefighters responded to the scene.

No word on the extent of the injuries.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

