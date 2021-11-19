DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people are being transported to the hospital after being removed from an ambulance that rolled over on Interstate 95 in Dedham on Friday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Exit 29B found the ambulance with significant front-end damage resting on its side on the grassy shoulder.

State police say multiple people were removed from the ambulance and transported to the hospital.

Another occupant was extricated from the ambulance and flown to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several firefighters frantically cutting through the wreckage.

Only the right lane of the highway is open to traffic. Cars could be seen backed up for miles.

No additional information was immediately available.

#Update: Multiple people removed from the ambulance and transported. Another occupant is being extricated from the ambulance and MED Flight on scene for them. https://t.co/iNFSTEbbI5 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 19, 2021

