PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were hospitalized following a serious car crash in Plymouth on Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Commerce Way by NASR Jewelers.

An undisclosed number of people were injured, according to Plymouth police.

The public is told to expect traffic delays in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Expect serious traffic delays in the area of Commerce Way by NASR Jewelers. Serious M/V accident. Multiple people transported to hospital. Plymouth Detectives/State Police Investigating. — Plymouth Police Dept (@Plymouth_Police) February 21, 2022

