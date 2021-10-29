BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning people about the dangers of running generators inside their homes after multiple people were hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms on the South Shore.

A child called dispatchers around 11 p.m. Thursday to report that their mother was not feeling well inside their Brockton home on Menlo Street, according to Brockton fire officials.

Firefighters arrived and discovered that a generator was running on the first floor of the building and was producing a lethal amount of carbon monoxide, the fire officials said.

Five people were transported to an area hospital.

Fire officials say that if they had stayed inside for a couple more hours they could have died, adding that the fact that it is a large house is what likely saved their lives.

Emergency crews also responded to a house on Crescent Place in Hanson, where they discovered that three people had carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms, according to fire officials.

They were transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

A generator was discovered running in the home’s attached garage, fire officials said.

The house also reportedly did not have working carbon monoxide detectors.

Officials are reminding residents who are using generators amid widespread power outages to keep them away from their homes.

The Mass. Emergency Management Agency says generators should be kept outside because they produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.

The Mass. Department of Fire Services added that generators should face away from doors, windows, and vents and should not be put inside a garage, even if the door is open.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)