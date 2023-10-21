NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Multiple people were hurt in a car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, fire crews confirmed.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near 40 Tinker Road.

Officials said the victims were taken to a local hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

