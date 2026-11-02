NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were injured after two maintenance vehicles collided on the tracks in Norwood Monday morning.

Officials say the injuries are not life-threatening, but the crash caused major delays for the MBTA.

Both sides of the tracks were shut down to provide aid.

Buses replaced trains on the Franklin/Foxboro line between Readville and Walpole.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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