Multiple people injured in Boston crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a two-car crash in Boston.

Officers responding to reports of a motor vehicle accident near 202 South Hampton St. around 6:20 p.m. found two cars damaged and multiple people injured.

The victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)