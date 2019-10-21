Multiple people injured in crash involving Boston police cruiser

BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Dorchester early Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Norfolk Street before 1 a.m. found multiple people suffering from undisclosed injuries, Boston EMS said.

They were all transported to area hospitals.

The police cruiser and a white sedan had visible damage to their front ends.

No additional information has been released.

