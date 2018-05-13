Multiple people injured in late night shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A shooting in Brockton late Saturday night left multiple people injured.

The violent incident happened in a parking lot in the area of Pleasant and Spring streets.

Rigoberto Quinoes who lives nearby said he his thankful that his children weren’t in that parking lot when the shooting happened.

“Now I’m afraid for my kids ’cause my kids go to school in this area and my wife comes here to do her laundry,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

