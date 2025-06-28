BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured when a third-floor porch collapsed in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported porch collapse on Hardwood Street found the people injured, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

