BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were injured when a third-floor porch collapsed in Dorchester on Friday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported porch collapse on Hardwood Street found the people injured, according to the Boston Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

