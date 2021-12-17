BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people have been hospitalized, including a child, following a crash involving a pickup truck in Boston’s West Roxbury neighborhood on Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Centre and Hastings streets shortly before 10 a.m. found a stroller resting on the sidewalk next to a Toyota Tacoma that appeared to have crashed over a brick wall.

At least three people suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and police say as many as five people in total may have been hurt in the crash.

The area has been roped off with yellow police tape.

Police say it appears the truck lurched forward from a parking space adjacent to the sidewalk and went over a low wall.

There were no additional details available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Boston Police: 5 people transported including several children. Some serious injuries. None appear to be life threatening. It appears the truck lurched forward from a parking space adjacent to the sidewalk, and went over a low wall. — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) December 17, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)