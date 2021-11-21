CNN — A car ran through a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas Parade Sunday night, leaving multiple people injured, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel intern Kaylee Staral, who was at the parade.

Multiple people were on the ground injured after the incident, Staral told CNN’s Pamela Brown Sunday night.

Police said more than 20 people were injured and taken to the hospital. Officials recovered a suspect vehicle and are looking into a person of interest, police said.

Waukesha Police are advising people to avoid the downtown area and have established a family reunification center, the agency said on its official Facebook page.

