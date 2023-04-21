WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were rescued Friday as flames burned through part of a building in Winthrop, officials said.

In all, four people were taken to hospitals after crews used ladders to get some people to safety.

In a statement, fire officials said they responded after receiving reports of flames around 12:15 p.m. at an apartment building on Veterans Road. Crews on scene later called for additional aid, eventually drawing a four-alarm response.

Speaking on scene, Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Calandra said the fire started in a third floor apartment before spreading to the fourth floor of the building.

Cell phone video showed the flames burning, sending smoke rising into the air.

Elsewhere, pieces of ceiling debris ended up stuck in nearby trees after the fire response.

Calandra said the building had no sprinkler system inside, as it is an old building.

In their statement later Friday afternoon, officials said the 110 people who lived in the building are now displaced. While all the residents were accounted for, officials said some pets had died. Others were still missing.

“I’m just so upset,” resident Debbie Pilchar said. “I don’t know if my animals are dead or alive. I don’t know if they’re going to let me back in the building. I have no place to go.”

Calandra said manpower was the biggest challenge during the response, adding that the closest fire hydrant to the fire was 500 feet away.

“It’s always manpower,” Calandra said. “But we had great help from all the communities around us.”

The fire prompted closures on multiple area roads. Nearby Coral Road had reopened as of around 5 p.m., though a portion of Veterans Road remained closed.

The cause of the fire was unknown Friday as an investigation continued.

