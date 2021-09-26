WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after multiple people were seriously injured in a violent wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Westboro overnight, officials said.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound high-speed lane when it was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling west, according to Westboro police.

Several people in the victim vehicle were seriously injured in the crash, police said.

The single occupant of the wrong-way vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Westboro firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the person from the vehicle.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, though Westborough police did not release a specific number.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

