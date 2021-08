BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple people were seriously hurt after a motorcycle and a car collided in West Roxbury Thursday afternoon.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene at the intersection of Centre Street and Park Street where the motorcycle and car had come to rest several yards away from each other.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)