WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after multiple people were seriously injured in a violent wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Westboro on Saturday night.

A preliminary investigation determined a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound high-speed lane when it collided head-on with a vehicle traveling west around 9:50 p.m., according to Westboro police.

Several people in the victim vehicle were seriously injured in the crash, police said.

The single occupant of the wrong-way vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Westboro firefighters used the Jaws of Life to extricate the person from the vehicle.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital, though Westborough police did not release a specific number.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

At approximately 950pm @WestboroPolice @WestboroughFire responded to Rt9 @ Otis St for a serious mvc. Prelim invest has a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Rt9 that collided into a vehicle traveling west. Invest is ongoing. #MAtraffic pic.twitter.com/mKknW6I8ji — Westborough Police (@WestboroPolice) September 26, 2021

