Multiple people taken to hospital, including young children, after carbon monoxide incident at Plymouth home

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital, including young children, following a carbon monoxide incident at a home in Plymouth on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an odor inside a home on Kings Pond Plain Road around 7:15 a.m. rushed a mother, a great grandmother, and three children, ages 10 months, 2, and 10, out into the driveway, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

Crews found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home due to an older oil burner that caused a furnace to fail, officials said.

Everyone was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. A 13-year-old child who had left for school was later picked up for evaluation as well.

Only one person was said to be complaining about being lightheaded.

Carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the home were said to be old and not working efficiently.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)