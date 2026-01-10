Happy Saturday morning! Temperatures will be mild today reaching the mid 40s. Later this evening, we’re tracking chances for some rain.

Rain showers will become widespread from 4-6 p.m. this evening. Be extra careful in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire, where it may briefly begin as snow, a mix or even some freezing rain before switching over to plain rain.

Rain will continue overnight into early Sunday morning.

The rain will linger the longest, as late as the early afternoon, on the Cape and the islands.

Sunday we dry out as temperatures climb into the low 40s. However, in the evening, as the wind increases significantly, we cannot rule out an isolated snow shower.

The snow shower chance is pretty isolated, but it’s there. Otherwise, Sunday night will get downright cold and windy!

Monday will still be windy, and with lows in the 20s and highs in the upper 30s, it’ll only feel like the teens and 20s.

At least skies will be bright! Tuesday, bright and breezy with highs back into the 40s. We’re tracking the chance for some rain and snow showers in the middle of next week. Stay tuned!