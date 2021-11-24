SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) – Classes were disrupted at multiple schools on Wednesday morning as police searched for suspects accused of stealing a car and crashing it in Sherborn.

Officers responding to a reported crash at North Main Street and Hunting Lane just before 6 a.m. discovered that a white Alpha Romero that was stolen out of Sudbury earlier in the week had struck a utility pole, according to Sherborn police.

Two Black men who were armed with a handgun got out of the car and attempted to carjack another vehicle but were unsuccessful, police said.

They allegedly fled on foot into neighboring properties.

State police, environmental police, and police K-9 units from nearby towns assisted in the search for the suspects but they were unable to find them, police said. The active search has been suspended.

Dover-Sherborn schools announced that the Pine Hill Elementary School is closed, and middle and high school students are also asked to stay home.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at Natick High School and Memorial Elementary School but it has since been lifted, Natick police said.

The suspects were captured on Ring video breaking into several cars in town that were left unlocked before they could be seen peeling away and later crashing the car overnight.

“It just shows that it can happen anywhere at any time,” said Police Chief Thomas Galvin. “I think that’s the one thing that we always have to remember is that no community, no one is immune to it.”

The search for the two suspects has been suspended but the investigation remains active.

Police say this is a teachable moment for those living in the area and urge them to keep their valuables locked up at all times.

No additional information has been released.

