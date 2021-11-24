SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police search for suspects accused of stealing a car and crashing it in Sherborn on Wednesday morning left multiple schools impacted.

Three suspects stole the vehicle from a neighboring community before crashing it in Sherborn near the Natick town line and fleeing the scene, according to Natick police.

The suspects are believed to be armed and may have fled from a crash earlier in Hopkinton, state police said.

The search was suspended around 10 a.m. after law enforcement officials determined that the suspects were not in the area, state police added.

Dover-Sherborn schools announced that the Pine Hill Elementary School is closed, and middle and high school students are also asked to stay home.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at Natick High School and Memorial Elementary School but it has since been lifted, Natick police said.

No additional information has been released.

