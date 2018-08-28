From left to right: Damara Croley, Benjamin Karl-Leland Croley, Patience Wilson, Damien Wilson

LIMA, Ohio (WHDH) — Authorities across multiple states are on the lookout for four endangered children who were reportedly taken by their mother.

Marianne L. Merritt has no custodial rights and is said to be headed to Florida from Ohio with the children.

She is with her boyfriend, Charles Perkins, who is abusive towards the children and also has active warrants, Lima police said. They added that Perkins is armed and dangerous.

Merritt, 40, is described as five-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Perkins, 39, is a white male, weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Children descriptions:

Damara Croley, 13, is a white female who stands five-feet-three-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red OSU shirt and Spiderman web pants.

Benjamin Karl-Leland Corley, 12, is a white male who is five-feet-one inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing yellow smiley emoji pants.

Patience Wilson, 9, is a white female who stands four-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white top and dark blue or black leggings.

Damien Wilson, 8, is a white male who is four-feet-five-inches tall, weighing 111 pounds. He has blond hair and blues eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black shorts.

