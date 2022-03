REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple streets are closed in Revere for a fallen Massachusetts State Police trooper’s celebration of life service.

A celebration of life for Trooper Tamar Bucci is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere.

The roads surrounding the church closed at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until 2 p.m.

Those roads include:

Revere Street between American Legion Highway and North Shore Road

Hutchinson Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street

Breed Street between American Legion Highway and Revere Street

Temple Street to Revere Street

Tuttle Street between Revere Street and Breed Street

Stowers Street between Revere Street and Breed Street

Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north in Stoneham. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead.

“Trooper Bucci gave her life in the act of trying to help another person in distress,” State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “There is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another.”

She is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty.

