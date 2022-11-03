PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a dozen kids were reportedly fed undercooked chicken at a school in Pepperell over the past week, sparking an outcry from parents as the school district investigates.

The students at the Nissitissit Middle School reportedly felt sick after eating what appeared to be undercooked chicken nuggets at the school cafeteria.

“I got a phone call from the school saying that she ate undercooked chicken and she wasn’t feeling too well,” said Natashia, who’s daughter was one of the affected students.

The parent, who did not wish to share her last name, said her sixth grader was one of several sent home early from school, appearing pale, clammy and incredibly nauseous.

“(I’m) definitely angry, seeing as how my child no longer wants to eat the cafeteria food,” she said.

A spokesperson for the North Middlesex Regional School District told 7NEWS that at least 15 kids were fed undercooked chicken nuggets last Thursday. Some, but not all, reported feeling sick and had to visit the school nurse.

Then, a week later, two more kids said they were not feeling well after they ate undercooked nuggets.

“We send our kids to school to be safe and not to get food poisioning out of anything,” Natashia said.

School staff immediately notified the cafeteria vendor, Fresh Picks, which is responsible for cooking student lunches. In a statement, the school district said in-part:

“The North Middlesex School District takes the nutrition and quality of school lunch very seriously, and will work with Fresh Picks to ensure the quality and safety of food is up to the standards expected by the North Middlesex Regional School District.”

Officials said the recent cases were the first food safety issue they have had with the company.

Even as district leaders prepare to meet with the vendor Friday to address the issue, Natashia said she fears her daughter may not trust what gets served at the school in the near future.

“Her favorite food is chicken and I highly doubt she’ll ever touch chicken again,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)