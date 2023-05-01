WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Newbury school was evacuated and multiple students were taken to area hospitals Monday morning due to what officials later identified as a refrigerant leak.

West Newbury Police and fire chief Michael Dwyer said an initial call came in around 9:40 a.m. reporting a strange smell coming from a science lab in the middle school area of the Pentucket Middle-High School.

Speaking later Monday afternoon, Dwyer said a school resource officer ordered an evacuation after receiving information about the incident.

Four students were transported to area hospitals after they started feeling dizzy and nauseous, according to Dwyer. About 42 others were checked out at the scene and released to their parents. Dwyer said all students impacted by this incident are expected to be okay.

At one point, the situation was considered a hazardous materials incident, prompting a large emergency response.

Pentucket Middle-High School is a new facility that was just built and opened last fall.

While crews on scene had identified a refrigerant leak in the school’s HVAC system as the cause of the odor, Dwyer said officials had not yet identified the specific source of the leak as of around 2:30 p.m.

In a separate statement, officials said the HVAC unit was shut off and the middle school area of the building was vented to disperse the odor.

Dwyer said officials were working with school maintenance staff, construction teams and technicians to find the source of the leak Monday afternoon.

As an investigation continued, schools superintendent Justin Bartholomew said officials had not yet made a decision on whether classes will resume on Tuesday.

“It could be like a snow day decision where we make that decision tonight whether or not there’s going to be school tomorrow or if it will be something that we have to call it off because it’s not yet repaired,” he said during a press conference.

Bartholomew thanked first responders, in the meantime, after their efforts Monday.

“There were a lot of different groups here and I think the incident commander just did a tremendous job throughout the entire process,” he said.

