Multiple utility poles, wires knocked down following crash in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crash in Waltham caused multiple utility poles and wires to be knocked down on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of 36 River St. on the Watertown Line around 6 a.m. discovered at least two poles had fallen over and their attached wires laying in the roadway.

One of the poles landed on top of a dark-colored SUV.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Watertown police say the portion of the roadway will likely be closed for most of the day.

No additional information has been released.

