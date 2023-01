WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple vehicles crashed on I-95 in Wakefield late Sunday night.

A big rig rolled over and multiple cars crashed near Exit 59 as rain and sleet were falling.

There is no word on any injuries.

Part of I-95 was shut down as crews cleaned up. That area has since reopened.

