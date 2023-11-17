Authorities say police are responding to New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, NH where a shooting has left “multiple victims.”

New Hampshire State Police announced at 4 p.m. that troopers had been called to the hospital and were investigating.

New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management in a separate statement on social media said it was “aware of the situation unfolding at the New Hampshire Hospital.”

“Police are on scene and responding,” the agency said.

No further information was immediately available.

