(WHDH) — Multiple women have been arrested in recent days after United States Customs and Border Protection officers found bundles of fentanyl hidden in their bodies.

“It is tragic that people are willing to put themselves in these dangerous situations,” CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said in a statement. “This synthetic opioid is so powerful that if a package were to rupture inside the body, the consequences could be life threatening.”

Officers working at the Port of Ysleta in El Paso, Texas, on Feb. 24 stopped a 31-year-old woman after a drug-sniffing dog was alerted to the presence of narcotics. Officers then felt a foreign object in the groin area during a pat search and the woman voluntarily removed a bundle containing .394 pounds of fentanyl from her vaginal cavity.

On Feb. 28 and March 2, officers stopped four other women who were found to be smuggling fentanyl in or on their bodies, including a 27-year-old woman who had a bag filled with 4.1 grams of fentanyl concealed in her bra.

An investigation into all the cases remains ongoing.

