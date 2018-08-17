(WHDH) — Humans haven’t stepped foot on Mars but a recent picture captured by a NASA camera has people believing a beloved Muppets character has.

The image of the planet’s south pole shows what appears to be the face of Beeker on Mars’ surface.

Muppets fans know that Beeker is the assistant to Dr. Bunsen Honeydew, so it makes sense that an assistant scientist might have connections to space.

A global dust storm has obscured most of Mars’ surface but NASA is still able to capture clear images of its polar region.

And today’s HiPOD offers up a nice dose of pareidolia as well!#CannotUnsee pic.twitter.com/ZWtdfCCH3d — HiRISE (NASA) (@HiRISE) August 13, 2018

