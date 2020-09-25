Mural of MLK, Corretta Scott painted at site of old church in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Artists unveiled a mural dedicated to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Corretta Scott King on Friday in Roxbury.

The mural, titled “Roxbury Love Story,” portrays a blind date between the two during the 1950s in Boston.

Both can be seen talking over the phone in the mural, which is painted at the site of The Twelfth Baptist Church.

King served as an assistant minister at the former church.

