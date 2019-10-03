PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A five-year-old murder case against a Massachusetts man charged with shooting another man during a drug deal in a supermarket parking lot has been dismissed.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 24-year-old Laquan Johnson was released Tuesday after a Berkshire Superior Court judge dismissed the case mid-trial because two key prosecution witnesses failed to testify.

Johnson had pleaded not guilty to shooting 29-year-old Anthony Gamache in the leg during a marijuana sale in Pittsfield in November 2014.

Gamache, of Goshen, was treated and released with the bullet still in his leg but died the next day. A medical examiner determined he died of a blood clot caused by the bullet wound.

Johnson’s attorney says there was “no evidence” against his client.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington says she was “disheartened” by the dismissal.

