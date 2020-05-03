‘Murder hornets’ attacking beehives in U.S.

So-called “Murder hornets” are attacking beehives in the United States for the first time, and can potentially be fatal to humans.

The two-inch-long Asian Giant Hornets have been found in Washington for the first time, where they are harming hives. Scientists don’t know how they traveled across the Pacific from their original habitat.

Researchers nicknamed the bugs “Murder hornets” because several of their stings at once can kill a human, and stingers are strong enough to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)