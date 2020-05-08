WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched a murder investigation into a deadly stabbing in Weymouth late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 83 Colonels Drive around 10:15 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to Weymouth police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators could be seen searching a wooded area with flashlights.

No additional information has been released.

