WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched a murder investigation into a deadly stabbing in Weymouth late Thursday night.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 83 Colonels Drive around 10:15 a.m. found a man suffering from stab wounds, according to Weymouth police.
The victim, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators could be seen searching a wooded area with flashlights.
No additional information has been released.
