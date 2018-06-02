Murder investigation underway in Holden after body found on remote road

HOLDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a murder investigation after a body was found on a remote road in Holden overnight, officials said.

The body of a Hispanic male was found by a passerby on Reservoir Street, a wooded road that runs through Holden, according to a statement issued Friday morning by Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area of Reservoir Street is urged to call the State Police Barracks in Holden at 508-829-8410.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News online and on-air for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)