REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A murder suspect is being held without bail in connection with a deadly daylight shooting in Revere.

Andre Tripp, 33, appeared in Chelsea District Court on Tuesday to face charges of murder and possession of a firearm without a license, Revere police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Thornton Street late Monday morning found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police added.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

Revere murder suspect Andre Tripp is held without bail in connection with yesterday’s homicide on Thornton Street..no word on a motive #7News pic.twitter.com/F0QEo5sAhE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 25, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)