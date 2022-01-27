BOSTON (WHDH) - A murder suspect is being held without bail in connection with a double stabbing in Roxbury on Wednesday night that left one person dead and another injured.

Raymond Vega-Castro, 42, of Mattapan was arraigned in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court Thursday on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to murder, according to a release issued by District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at a home in the area of Rockville Park shortly after 8 p.m. found 33-year-old Ronald Reed suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Boston Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim suffered several stab wounds and is expected to survive.

Prosecutors told the court that Vega-Castro assaulted the victim’s neighbor, leading the surviving victim to become involved in an altercation with Vega-Castro. Reed intervened on the surviving victim’s behalf and was stabbed by Castro, prosecutors said.

Investigators used the GPS monitoring device that Vega-Castro was ordered to wear in connection with a separate incident to track him down and place him under arrest.

“This was a senseless act of violence that stole one man’s life, left another man injured and forever changed the lives of those impacted and their loved ones. It has also traumatized the community and those who witnessed this tragic act of violence,” Hayden said.

Vega-Castro is due back in court on March 2.

