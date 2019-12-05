Murder suspect told police he was having affair with one of two doctors killed in South Boston condo

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial of Bampumim Teixeira, who is accused of murdering a pair of engaged doctors inside their upscale South Boston condo, entered its eighth day Thursday as jurors heard a shocking police recording from a hospital bed interview in which he told investigators that he was having an affair with Lina Bolanos, Richard Fields’ fiancee.

RELATED: Jurors shown clothes engaged doctors were wearing on night they were found viciously murdered in South Boston condo

In part of an hour-and-a-interview that was played in court, Teixeira, 33, of Chelsea, claimed he was kissing Bolanos inside her 11th-floor apartment at the Macallen Building on the night of May 5, 2017, when Fields unexpectedly walked in on them.

Teixeira stated in the recording that Bolanos instructed him to sneak into the building on Dorchester Avenue and “to be discreet.” He explained that he entered the building through a backdoor in the parking garage.

During the interview, Teixeira told an investigator that everything turned to “hell” when Fields saw him making out with Bolanos. He also stated that he used to work at the building and that he would visit Bolanos when Fields went out of town.

RELATED: Jurors see video of man lurking outside South Boston condo complex hours before engaged doctors were killed

Teixeira claimed that Fields then grew enraged, punched Bolanos in the eyes, and said that he was going to kill them before stabbing her several times in the neck because he “felt betrayed.” Teixeira was also said on the recording that he “came in to save” Bolanos.

Fields allegedly handcuffed Bolanos and stabbed her, Teixeira said in the interview. He also told police that “there was blood all over the place and that he feared for his life.

When asked how Fields was killed, Teixeira claimed he bashed his head against the wall and stabbed him in act of self-defense before handcuffing him.

“I wanted to do to him, what he did to her,” Teixeira told the police.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors showed jurors destroyed photos of Bolanos and Field that hung on a wall next to a message written in black that read, “He killed my wife.” In the interview, Teixeira stated that he had no idea who wrote it.

RELATED: Jurors in trial of man accused of killing South Boston doctors see shocking video of crime scene

On Wednesday, criminalist Kathryn Hall told the court that “there was a strong odor of possible cleaning solutions” emanating from a piece of clothing that one of the doctors was wearing when they died.

When police asked Teixeira about the slippery solutions, he said Fields had been moving a lot of things in the condo.

RELATED: 911 call played in trial of man accused of murdering South Boston doctors

Detectives say Bolanos and Field were beaten and bound with duct tape. Prosecutors allege Teixeira stabbed them to death with a carving knife.

Jurors are slated to hear the last of the interview on Friday.

Teixeira tells police he starts making out with the woman. He says she told him her boyfriend beat her up. He says the boyfriend walked in and “it was hell”. #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 5, 2019

Teixeira says he was brought to the penthouse by “the lady”. He says he had “an affair” with her (Bolanos). #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) December 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)