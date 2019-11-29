JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a pair of deadly shootings hours apart has been arrested after he walked into a Missouri police station covered in blood.

Jefferson City police said in a news release that the man implicated himself in both killings.

The first left a 17-year-old dead and was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday inside a home. Witnesses reported seeing a man dressed in dark clothing running from the scene, but officers were unable to find him.

Police say officers then responded around 8:45 p.m. Thursday to the scene of another shooting just a few miles away. That’s where they found a woman dead in the road with her car missing.

Police are recommending first-degree murder charges. The victims’ names and the motive weren’t immediately released.

