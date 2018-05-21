Murder suspects held without bail in Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were ordered held without bail Monday following their arraignment on murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Dorchester in March, officials said.

Dario Baxter, 21, of Roxbury, and Dawon Wright, 22, of Dorchester, were arraigned in Roxbury District Court in connection with the March 30 shooting death of 34-year-old Michael Ross, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Wayland Street and later died at Boston Medical Center, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said.

Baxter is charged with murder and being an accessory after the fact to murder; Wright faces charges of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors said surveillance cameras recorded Ross walking from Howard Avenue onto Wayland Street shortly after 9 a.m. as a gold-brown colored four-door vehicle with tinted windows can be seen turning on to Wayland Street after him.

Moments later, a camera captured a man in a red jacket, later identified as Wright, follow the victim on foot and raise his hand, prosecutors said. Wright allegedly pursued Ross as he began to run. After Ross collapsed in the area of Wayland and Dacia streets, Wright ran back to the vehicle waiting on Balfour Street and fled the area, prosecutors said.

Both men are due back in court June 25.

