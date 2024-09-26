DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial of a former doctor from Dover who has been charged with his wife’s murder is now slated to begin in March.

Ingolf Tuerk, 60, the former chief of urology at St. Elizabeth’s hospital, appeared in Dedham District Court Thursday and learned of his new trial date. Family members of the victim say they’re distressed it’s taking so long for the trial to begin.

Tuerk was ordered held without bail after he confessed to choking his wife to death after an argument.

Police say Kathleen McLean was last seen at the couple’s Dover home in May 2020. Prosecutors say Tuerk dumped her body in a pond nearby. The couple was in the middle of a divorce at the time.

